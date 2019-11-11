Metro, Inc. Announces Resignation of Associate Directors and Chief Officers

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Metro, Inc. (the "Company) (OTC PINK:MTRI) announced the Resignation of Mr. Wong Fook Siong as Chief Creative Officer and Associate Director, Mr. Wong Kwong Yung as Chief Marketing Officer and Associate Director, Mr. Chin Tek Mun as Chief Strategy Officer and Associate Director for the company.

ABOUT METRO, INC.

Metro is providing different Investment Services, Consulting Services, and innovative investment businesses Metro believe the power of their combined platform makes better investors and enables us to offer a broader range of flexible solutions along the risk reward spectrum. Leveraging the strengths of their portfolio of business ventures, they achieve the leading edge with the branding strategies and innovative approach. their operations span the globe and work in concert to deliver only the best quality of services to create the most valuable experiences.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

