Now that all of the major public cloud providers have a clearly defined hybrid cloud solution on the market we can start to compare the different approaches from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. According to the RightScale State of the Cloud report 2019, hybrid cloud is the dominant enterprise strategy, with 58 per cent of respondents stating that is their preferred approach, with 17 per cent opting for multiple public clouds and just 10 per cent opting for a single public cloud provider. Under the covers Azure Stack - now referred to as Azure Stack Hub by the vendor - brings a set of core services to customers' own data centres, such as virtual machines, storage, networking, VPN gateway and load balancing, as well as platform services like functions, containers and database, and identity services like active directory.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...