NAGA Group has largely completed its restructuring (initiated in April 2019) aimed at cost savings and increased focus on its only profitable product, Naga Trader. Restructuring costs, coupled with market and regulatory headwinds, resulted in weak H119 results. Despite the above, NAGA has maintained its FY19 guidance and expects to see the benefits of its repositioning in FY20. Meanwhile, Fosun Group (NAGA's major shareholder) has agreed to inject €5m new funding into the company.

