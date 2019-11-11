The global wellness real estate market is expected to post a CAGR almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

There is an increase in the demand for green buildings due to the growing concern over the emission of harmful gases from buildings. This is encouraging both residential and commercial segments to adopt biophilic designs and develop WELL building standards. Green design and construction incorporate efficient use of resources to create energy-efficient, high-quality, and healthier homes and commercial buildings. Thus, the increasing emphasis on green buildings will boost the growth of the wellness real estate market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased emphasis on workplace wellness, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Wellness Real Estate Market: Increased Emphasis on Workplace Wellness

The growing emphasis on strategic co-location and integration of homes and co-working facilities are increasing with rising awareness of workplace wellness. Also, corporate organizations are encouraged to undertake wellness initiatives by focusing on the construction of on-site fitness centers in workplaces to improve the comfort level of their employees. This helps employees deal with work-related stress issues. Such workplace wellness initiatives will drive the market for wellness real estate during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing emphasis on workplace wellness, the development of wellness communities and rising demand for regenerative living are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Wellness Real Estate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global wellness real estate market by end-user (commercial and residential) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increase in the number of commercial and residential projects in the wellness real estate market.

