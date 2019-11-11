Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
08:05 Uhr
1,780 Euro
+0,120
+7,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,730
1,820
16:54
11.11.2019 | 16:29
(95 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Primary Insider Disclosure

Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 11th November 2019, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:

Roddy Smith has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 133,517 synthetic shares.

Ian Wilson has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 115,454 synthetic shares.

Claus Mørch has had 49,399 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Claus Mørch holds no further synthetic shares.

Aberdeen, 11 November 2019

For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)