MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 9M 2019 11-Nov-2019 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE November 11, 2019 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 9M 2019 Moscow - on November 11, 2019 The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has set the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) date on December 16, 2019 and the EGM record date (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) on November 22, 2019. The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend for the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.48 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 11, 2019), totaling RUB 95.59 bn (approximately USD 1.5 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 27, 2019. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade metal nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 28516 EQS News ID: 909801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

