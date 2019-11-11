The silicone surfactants market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing demand for polyurethane foam is one of the major reasons for the silicone surfactants market growth. Polyurethane foam is increasingly being used in several end-user industries such as construction, textiles, automotive, paints and coatings, furniture, and packaging. Silicone surfactants are used in the production of polyurethane foams, owing to their emulsifying properties and excellent foaming and dispersing abilities. Silicone surfactants are used to stabilize the foam cells in the flexible polyurethane foaming process. The increasing usage of polyurethane foams as insulating and sealing materials is driving its demand in the construction industry, subsequently driving the demand for silicone surfactants.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from niche applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Silicone Surfactants Market: Growing Demand from Niche Applications

The growing use of silicone surfactants in applications such as agriculture, paints, and coatings is expected to drive the silicone surfactants market growth during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants are used to enhance the spread ability of formulations when they are applied in agricultural chemicals. Silicone surfactants exhibit excellent efficacy when they are applied to a substrate, due to which they are extensively used in herbicidal formulations and ready-to-use agricultural products.

"Apart from the growing demand from niche applications, other factors such as the increasing production of silicones, and increasing stringency of environmental regulations for conventional surfactants will have a significant impact on the growth of the silicone surfactants market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Silicone Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the silicone surfactants market by end-users (personal care, construction, textile, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The growth of the silicone surfactants market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia and the high demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care, textiles, and paints and coatings industries.

