Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK6K ISIN: GB00B033F229 Ticker-Symbol: CENB 
Tradegate
11.11.19
15:42 Uhr
0,854 Euro
+0,006
+0,71 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,852
0,871
17:10
0,857
0,870
17:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRICA
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRICA PLC0,854+0,71 %