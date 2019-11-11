Today, November 11, 2019, Akelius Residential Property AB has applied for delisting of its preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company's financial instrument may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the preference shares of Akelius Residential Property AB (AKEL PREF, ISIN code SE0005936713, order book ID 101200) shall be given observation status. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of Akelius Residential Property AB. The last day of trading will be on December 13, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.