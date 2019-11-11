The global bleeding disorders therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 4.32 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 170-page research report with TOC on "Bleeding disorders therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and Other disorders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by rising initiatives to increase awareness about bleeding disorders. Also, the emergence of gene therapy is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bleeding disorders therapeutics market.

The market is witnessing rising initiatives by public and private organizations and governments, to increase awareness about bleeding disorders. These actions and campaigns have created awareness about the advances and discoveries in medicine for bleeding disorders in recent years. Organizations such as the National Hemophilia Foundation, von Willebrand Education Network, and World Federation of Hemophilia support are engaged in creating awareness about bleeding disorders. Such awareness campaigns will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. has business operations in various segments, including renal care, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, advanced surgery, acute therapies, and other. The company's key product offerings include FEIBA, HEMOFIL M, RIXUBIS, and Prothromplex TOTAL.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business under various segments, namely pharmaceuticals, crop science, consumer health, and animal health. Some of the company's key offerings include Jivi, KOVALTRY, and Kogenate FS.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. manufactures, markets, and develops plasma therapies and conducts early-stage research on plasma and non-plasma therapies. The company's key offerings in the bleeding disorders therapeutics market include Corifact, RiaSTAP, Stimate, Humate-P, AFSTYLA, IDELVION, and MONONINE.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. focuses on the development of drugs in the oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and infectious diseases areas, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company offers HEMLIBRA, which is a prophylactic treatment for patients with hemophilia A with or without factor VIII inhibitors.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA has business operations under various segments, which include bioscience, hospital, diagnostic, bio supplies, and others. The company's key offerings include ALPHANATE, Profilnine SD, and AlphaNine SD.

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand disease

Other disorders

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

