HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CMON Limited ("CMON" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 8278), a hobby games publisher specialising in developing and publishing mainly tabletop games (including board games and miniature war games) is pleased to announce that it has been granted approval-in-principle for transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Transfer of Listing).The last day of dealings in the Shares on GEM (old code: 8278) will be 18 November 2019. Dealings in Shares on the Main Board (new code:1792) will commence at 9:00 a.m. on 19 November 2019. The Shares will still be traded in board lots of 10,000 shares each. The Transfer of Listing does not involve any issue of new shares by the Company. The Transfer of Listing will have no effect in respect of the shares on the existing share certificates and will not involve any transfer or exchange of the existing share certificates, the trading currency of the Shares and the share registrars and transfer offices of the Company.The Company has been listed on GEM since 2 December 2016. The Group is a hobby games publisher specialising in developing and publishing mainly tabletop games (including board games and miniature war games). The Group also started developing and launching mobile games in 2015. In 2018, the Group launched its first computer game. The Company has no immediate plans to change the nature of its business following the Transfer of Listing.Mr. Ng Chern Ann, Chief Executive Officer of CMON, commented, "The Transfer of Listing represents a major milestone for us and I believe it will be beneficial to the future growth and business developments of the Group. A Mainboard listing status can enhance the profile, brand and product awareness of the Group. This in turn will facilitate the Group to realise its objectives to continuously expand its sales and marketing capabilities and at the same time, publish more high-quality tabletop, mobile games and computer games. This will also help the Group to explore future possible partnership opportunities with more sizable and reputable targets. The Transfer of Listing may also help to strengthen the shareholders base and value of the Group through improvement in the trading liquidity of the Shares, strengthening of confidence of the existing Shareholders as well as enhancing recognition by potential investors, in particular institutional investors. Going forward, we plan to refocus our marketing efforts on our end users and the gamers, expand into the largely untapped markets of Asia, and further strengthen our game design, licensing and intellectual property creation capabilities."About CMON LimitedCMON Limited is an international publisher of tabletop games (including board games and miniature war games) and mobile games. In 2018, the Group launched its first computer game. CMON has been dedicated to publishing quality and various games including award-winning games such as Zombicide, Arcadia Quest, Blood Rage and more. The Group's games are primarily sold through two sales channels, direct sales through Kickstarter, its online store or sales at games conventions, and through wholesalers based in various regions including North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about CMON, please visit: https://www.cmon.com.For more information, please contact:Mr. Koh Zheng KaiEmail: kai@cmon.comTelephone: +65 6513 0538Source: CMON LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.