MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Issues $2,985,000 Repayment Request to Zinc 8 Energy Solutions Inc. and Provides Litigation Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) provides the following litigation update covering litigations currently involving the Company. All claims against the Company have been accounted for in the financial statements of the Company, as they are vendor payable or consultants' wages and expenses claims, The Company has no reason to believe any legal outcome is likely to significantly exceed amounts already accounted for and amounts may be significantly less as a number of the claims are contested. All claims are filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and full details are available on the website justice.gov.bc.ca. As a result of these and other liabilities MGX has issued a letter of demand to Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. for amounts owed of $2,985,000 dated November 5, 2019 with a request for payment or payment plan within 7 days.

Significant outstanding claims against and versus MGX:

AIS Resources, Filed November 1, 2019

Lions Gate Management Group Ltd., Filed September 12, 2019

Randy Keller, Filed September 11, 2019

Blue Sun Productions Inc., Filed June 18, 2019

Marc Bruner, Filed May 18, 2018

Significant outstanding claims by MGX:

Lyndon Patrick and Michael Reimann, Filed October 10, 2019

In addition, MGX is currently in arbitration with Dawson Geophysics Inc., regarding a planned geophysics program for its Utah Petrolithium project in 2017-2018 that was never executed. Dawson Claims approximately $250,000 USD in direct preparation costs and has requested additional amounts for additional preparation and lost opportunity because the program was never executed. MGX claims that it was not the operator and that by expert opinion the program was six times as large as it should have been for no practical reason and that MGX was taken advantage of due to limited experience in oil and gas exploration by both Dawson and the Operator.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

