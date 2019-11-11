Hamad Al Mutawa, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Operations at the Dubai Cable Company, Ducab. Al Mutawa also pointed out that the company exports its products to 30 countries, noting that its exports account for nearly 30 percent of its production of power cables and 60 percent of its total production. Ducab produces one million metres of insulated building wires per week in its facilities, which cover an area of 880,000-square metres, the length of 81 football fields, he further added while pointing out that Ducab has over 1,600 employees with an Emiratisation rate of 20 percent in all departments and 67 percent in senior management positions.

