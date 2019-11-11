SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Sets November 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November 2019:
Craig-Hallum 10th Annual Alpha Select Conference
Date: November 12, 2019
Format: One-on-one meetings only
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City
Executive: Chief Executive Officer Rick Carlson
ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day
Date: November 13, 2019
Format: One-on-one meetings only
Location: The Lotte New York, New York City
Executive: Chief Executive Officer Rick Carlson
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or SharpSpring's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@gatewayir.com.
About SharpSpring, Inc.
SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at https://www.sharpspring.com/.
Company Contact:
Brad Stanczak
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 352-448-0967
Email: IR@sharpspring.com
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com
SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566075/SharpSpring-Sets-November-2019-Financial-Conference-Schedule