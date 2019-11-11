SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Sets November 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November 2019:

Craig-Hallum 10th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 12, 2019

Format: One-on-one meetings only

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

Executive: Chief Executive Officer Rick Carlson

ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day

Date: November 13, 2019

Format: One-on-one meetings only

Location: The Lotte New York, New York City

Executive: Chief Executive Officer Rick Carlson

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or SharpSpring's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@gatewayir.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at https://www.sharpspring.com/.

Company Contact:

Brad Stanczak

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

