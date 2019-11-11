Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that Nazzario Pozzi, formerly Group's Chief Commercial Officer, has resigned from the Company for new professional challenges.

The Company would like to thank Nazzario for his contribution in conceiving the Group's retail strategy and efficiently executing it over the past few years. The Company wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The Group's commercial operations worldwide have been consequently reorganized by promoting the following Company's officers, entrusting them with specific responsibilities:

Mrs. Italia Casalino , Global Business Retail Channel

, Mr. Cosimo Bardi , Global Business Branded Wholesales Channel

, Mr. Gianni Tucci, Global Business Wholesales Channel Private Label

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

