The growth in the construction market is one of the major reasons for the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth. There has been significant increase in the purchase volume of houses, especially in the US. The growing population, and economic prosperity has led to an increase in the construction of new privately-owned housing units. This is boosting the demand for furniture and furnishing products such as adjustable bed base and bed sets. End-users in the residential and commercial sectors prefer adjustable bed base and bed sets to enhance the aesthetics of interiors of newly-built residential establishments.

As per Technavio, the increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market: Increased Adoption of Smart Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set

The increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set will drive the adjustable bed base and bed set market. Smart adjustable bed base and bed set products come with advanced features, user-friendly interface, and aesthetic designs. Such beds are ideal for improving sleeping posture, foot warming, working, and relaxing. For instance, Sleep Number Corporation introduced FLEXFIT 3 with smartphone connectivity features, partner snore technology, and underbed lighting.

"Other factors such as the increased M&A activities, and growing demand for multi-functional adjustable bed base will have a significant impact on the growth of the adjustable bed base and bed set market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adjustable bed base and bed set market by end-user (residential and non-residential) and distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The growth of the adjustable bed base and bed base set market share in the Americas can be attributed to the establishment of strict regulations for the setting up of proper infrastructure and furniture suitable for medical practices.

