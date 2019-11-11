Web Presence: The Spirit Guide Society's Pedro Shanahan and The Glenlivet Whisky Scores a Rare Interview with Glenlivet's Master Distiller

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / The Spirit Guide Society podcast is chock-full of exciting news related to whiskey, tequila, rum, and mezcal. The insightful host, Pedro Shanahan, has all the right industry connections. Pedro's impressive guests always bring the goods when they visit.

Twice a week, Shanahan asks compelling questions and explores the backstory of a single brand of whiskey, rum or mezcal. Pedro shares with his audience the various detailing and flavor profile processes. By the end of each episode, listeners often feel compelled to raise their glasses to the rich information provided.

Pedro Shanahan and his guests join together in bars across California. The Spirit Guide Society records the podcast in front of an engaging live audience. The recording is available every Tuesday and Friday which includes an educational conversation, drinking, and a fantastic time.

In this installment, Pedro's guest is Glenlivet's Master Distiller, Alan Winchester. Together they explore the various flavors of several of Winchester's creations.

Pedro and Alan prompted the audience to join in on the "flavor exploration." Listeners can hear the crowd sticking their noses into their glasses, breathing in deeply through their mouths and using food words to describe the flavors of each drink.

The captivating Pedro also provides audiences with his own description of each whisky sample. A very experienced taster, Shanahan may say that some whisky has a hint of pineapple, pear, citrus, chocolate, or caramel. With each flavor profile, he paints a picture of each experience. This lets his audience use their imagination to feel included in this process.

Shanahan's guest, Alan Winchester, is a prominent figure in the industry. He explains, "Glenlivet is out of Moonshine in roots, and it's due to the taxation of our area… Glenlivet even had the pleasure of serving King George IV in 1822 prior to acquiring an official distilling license."

Besides history and flavors, other elements can make a great whisky. There is one Glenlivet, in particular, that gives back to the American people, the Glenlivet 14.

The Glenlivet 14 is only sold in the United States. Glenlivet dedicates a percentage of each of its purple bottles' profits from every Glenlivet 14 sold in the US. The proceeds go to the Purple Heart Foundation which helps fund programs to ease the lives of veterans and their families.

Every episode of The Spirit Guide Podcast keeps listeners in "The Know."

To hear the full hour-long podcast about The Glenlivet whiskies "The Glenlivet Whisky with Master Distiller Alan Winchester" The Spirit Guide Society is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other popular podcasting platforms. You can listen to their podcast at the link below:

