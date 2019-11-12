Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding Announces nine months and Third Quarter 2019 Results (9M19 and 3Q19)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH) (LSE:CVH; Level 1: CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) (BCBA:TECO2), announced today its nine months and third quarter 2019 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2019, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the annual financial statements.

CVH Highlights (9M19 vs. 9M18):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 159,699 million, a decrease of 10.2% in real terms as of September 30, 2019, compared to 9M18, mainly driven by lower mobile and cable services revenues.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 106,749 million, a decrease of 8.0% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower labor costs, taxes and fees, commissions and advertising, cost of handsets sold and programing and content costs.

EBITDA reached Ps. 52,950 million, a decrease of 14.4% in real terms compared to 9M18, mainly driven by lower revenues. EBITDA Margin was 33.2% in 9M19, compared to 34.8% in 9M18.

Consolidated Net Income totaled a loss of Ps. (15,109) million. Consolidated Net Income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. (7,477) million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps.in constant Currency as of September 30, 2019) 9M19 9M18 % Ch. 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 159,699 177,898 (10.2 %) 53,106 52,010 57,444 2.1 % (7.6 %) EBITDA (1) 52,950 61,836 (14.4 %) 17,306 17,887 18,839 (3.2 %) (8.1 %) EBITDA Margin (2) 33.2 % 34.8 % (1.6 %) 32.6 % 34.4 % 32.8 % (1.8 %) (0.2 %) Income for the period (15,109 ) (18,429 ) (18.0 %) (22,231 ) 6,264 (18,210 ) (454.9 %) (22.1 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (7,477 ) (11,356 ) 34.2 % (9,921 ) 2,657 (8,780 ) (473.4 %) (13.0 %) Non-Controlling Interests (7,632 ) (7,073 ) (7.9 %) (12,310 ) 3,606 (9,430 ) (441.3 %) (30.5 %)



(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

For a full version of this earnings release with financial statements, go to: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

About the Company

CVH was funded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

