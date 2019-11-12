Technavio has been monitoring the global oral care market and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.29 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing awareness of oral and dental health. In addition, the high demand for teeth whitening and mouthwash products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the oral care market.

People who avoid oral and dental hygiene are more prone to periodontal disease, tooth decay, plaque formation, throat cancer, mouth and facial pain, and other issues. People suffering with periodontal disease experience inflammation and infection of the bone and gums. Thus, the growing prevalence of dental issues has increased the sales volume of oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, toothbrushes, and other products. The growing awareness of oral and dental health is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Oral Care Market Companies:

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various business segments such as Consumer domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty products division (SPD).

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following Business units: Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet nutrition. The company offers products such as Colgate kids toothpaste and Colgate kids toothbrush.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various Business segments, namely Baby, feminine, and family care, Beauty, Fabric and home care, Health care, and Grooming. The company offers battery-operated toothbrush such as Neverland Pirates Battery toothbrush.

Pigeon Corporation

Pigeon Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Lansinoh Business, Singapore Business, China Business, Domestic Baby Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, and Health Elder Care Business. The company offers products such as Pigeon toothpaste for children and Pigeon baby training toothbrush.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods and Refreshment. The company offers baby toothpaste under the brand name, Prodent.

Oral Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Oral Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

