The market is driven by the increasing propensity toward home cooking. In addition, innovations in packaging of food are anticipated to further boost the growth of the oyster sauces market.

Oyster sauce is used as a key ingredient in many fast food dishes such as fried rice, Tibetan noodles, and Chinese food. Instead of spending on food at restaurants and food-service outlets, health-conscious consumers rely on online home grocery delivery services to prepare healthy food at home using ingredients such as oyster sauce, chili sauce, and soy sauce. In addition, with the growing popularity of culinary TV shows such as MasterChef US and Top Chef, people are encouraged to experiment and cook at home more frequently. Thus, the increasing propensity toward home cooking is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Oyster Sauces Market Companies:

AJINOMOTO

AJINOMOTO is headquartered in Japan and operates businesses under various business segments such as Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare, and Others. One of the products offered by the company is ajinomoto oyster sauces.

Foshan Haitian Flavoring Food

Foshan Haitian Flavoring Food is headquartered in China and offers products through its business unit, Sauces. The company offers a wide range of seasoning sauces, oyster sauces, and soy sauce under its brand name, Haitian.

Kikkoman

Kikkoman is headquartered in Japan and has business operations under various business segments, namely Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Other, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale.

Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is headquartered in Hong Kong and offers products through the business segment, Sauces. The company offers a wide range of chili sauces dips, convenient sauces, gourmet sauces, oyster sauces, soy sauces, and others.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in Switzerland and offers services through the following business segments: Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other businesses. The company offers oyster sauce under its brand name, Maggi.

Oyster Sauces End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Retail

Foodservice

Oyster Sauces Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

