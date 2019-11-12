Technavio has been monitoring the global power drill market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 375.7 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005536/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global power drill market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Power Drill Market Analysis Report by Product (Hammer and rotary power drills, Traditional power drills, and Impact power drills), by Technology (Corded power drills, and Cordless power drills), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing innovations in power drills through advanced technologies. In addition, the introduction of multifunctional power drills is anticipated to further boost the growth of the power drill market.

With the evolving needs of customers, competitors operating in the market are striving to introduce technology advanced products such as Makita's power drills. This product provides users with higher resistance to dust and water as it is equipped with extreme protection technology (XPT). Other market players are offering power drill products with features such as variable drill bit size, low noise, and Li-ion battery technologies. Thus, the increasing innovations in power drills through advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Power Drill Market Companies:

Hilti

Hilti is headquartered in Liechtenstein and operates the businesses under various segments such as Anchor systems, Electric tools accessories, Direct fastening screw fastening, Firestop systems, Diamond systems, Measuring systems, and Installation systems.

Makita

Makita is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Power Tools, Gardening Equipment, Household and Other Products, and Parts, Repairs and Accessories. The company offers corded and cordless power drills.

Panasonic

Panasonic is headquartered in Japan and has business operations under various business segments, namely Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive Industrial Systems, and Others. The company offers cordless power drills.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The company offers corded and cordless power drills.

Stanley Black Decker

Stanley Black Decker is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Tools Storage, Industrial, and Security. The company offers corded and cordless power drills under the brand names PORTER-CABLE, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, and DEWALT.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Power Drill Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hammer and rotary power drills

Traditional power drills

Impact power drills

Power Drill Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005536/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com