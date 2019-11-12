Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860591 ISIN: IT0000064482 Ticker-Symbol: BPG 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL--