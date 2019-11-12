Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Resources Announces Board Member Resignation

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Ty Pfeifer as a director of the Company. Additionally Mr. Pfeifer also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary High Point Oil Inc. of Calgary Alberta. The Company looks forward to his continued support as a shareholder of Bird River Resources Inc. The nomination committee will be reviewing potential candidates for nomination to the board of directors which will be included in the Company's information circular to be prepared in the near future.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based, diversified resource company which holds producing oil and gas wells in the Huxley Alberta area through its wholly owned subsidiary High Point Oil Inc. BDR also holds minority interests in ten producing oil and gas wells in southwestern Manitoba. The common shares of the Company are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol BDR. Additional information on the Company is available at https://birdriverresources.com and on at sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777 and jonbirdriver@gmail.com

