Spoon up The Fun at Coex Food Week 2019 This November in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of Korea's leading and largest food festival, Coex Food Week, will take place from November 20th to 23rd at Coex with participation by 872 international companies across 1,943 booths, and 60,000 of local and overseas buyers and foodies expected to attend.

Since its launch in 2006, Coex Food Week has grown to become Korea's leading trade show for the global food and beverage industry, spanning four exhibition halls and 36,007sqm of space.

This year's expo is split into sectors which includes the Seoul International Bakery Fair (SIBA), machinery and general foods, a local agriculture hall, and a 'trend zone'.

Hall A of Coex Food Week will showcase Korean regional ingredients and produce with a spotlight on premium agricultural food trends, and feature a dedicated Korea Agriculture Pavilion.

In Hall B, visitors can view brands spearheading the food distribution market, as well as a comprehensive selection of brands from the food value chain. This zone will reflect the radical and recent growth of Korea's Home Meal Replacement, food packaging, and cold chain industries.

The biannual SIBA, Korea's leading expo for the baked goods and confectionary sector since 1983, will be hosted in Hall C. Organized with the Korean Confectionary Association, the show will offer visitors a host of baked goods, baking events, and a chance to enjoy the 4th Top Patisserie Asia contest which will be held in Korea for the first time.

Hall D will showcase unique global food trends in drinks and alcoholic beverages, vegan and vegetarian items, and desserts. Throughout the four-day event, cooking demonstrations by domestic and international culinary experts and various hands-on events will also take place.

Buyers looking to forge business partnerships at Coex Food Week may register for the expo's complimentary 1:1 business meeting program with participation expected from companies like E-Mart, Lotte Mart, GS25, Shinsegae Food and CJ Freshway. The '2019 Korea Food Tech Conference' and other seminars are also offered to encourage information sharing and network building.

On November 21st, a press conference will be held for the upcoming Food Industry Technology Show Korea, which is to be held in association with the DLG (German Agricultural Society) and expected to launch at Coex Food Week 2020.

