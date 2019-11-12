SIG Combibloc Group Capital Markets Day 2019: SIG ist gut positioniert, um Wachstumschancen zu nutzen EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges SIG Combibloc Group Capital Markets Day 2019: SIG ist gut positioniert, um Wachstumschancen zu nutzen 12.11.2019 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIENMITTEILUNG 12. November 2019 SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG") Capital Markets Day 2019: SIG ist gut positioniert, um Wachstumschancen zu nutzen Nach dem erfolgreichen Börsengang im September 2018 hat SIG Combibloc ("SIG") ihre Wachstumsstrategie weiter vorangetrieben. Am heutigen Capital Markets Day gibt das Unternehmen Einblicke in seine wachsenden und robusten Endmärkte sowie in sein stabiles Geschäftsmodell und stellt seine regionalen Marktstrategien vor. Das Managementteam wird zeigen, wie das Unternehmen die vielen sich bietenden Wachstumschancen dank des Systemlieferantenansatzes, führender Technologie, einer globalen Präsenz und innovativer Lösungen realisieren will. Die mittelfristigen Finanzziele des Unternehmens bleiben unverändert. SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Kartonverpackungen. Die Kunden von SIG kommen aus der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, die sich durch eine robuste, von Konjunkturzyklen wenig abhängige Nachfrage auszeichnet. Am heutigen Capital Markets Day wird das Unternehmen zeigen, wie es sich positioniert, um von wichtigen Trends zu profitieren: * die weltweit steigende Nachfrage nach verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln und Getränken, die sichere und kostengünstige Verpackungslösungen erfordern * anspruchsvolle Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten, die nach differenzierten Premium- und Convenience-Produkten verlangen * die Notwendigkeit einer sicheren und effizienten Lieferkette, um den Anforderungen an die Lebensmittelsicherheit gerecht zu werden * das Gebot für nachhaltige und rezyklierbare Verpackungen SIG verfügt über eine breite Kundenbasis und langjährige Kundenbeziehungen zu globalen und regionalen Marktführern in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeherstellung. Mit ihrer einzigartigen auf Kartonmänteln basierenden Fülltechnologie bietet SIG ihren Kunden eine beispiellose Zuverlässigkeit und Flexibilität. Die aseptischen Kartonverpackungen sind nicht nur bezüglich Flexibilität im Vergleich zu anderen Materialien im Vorteil, sondern auch zu 100% rezyklierbar und aus einem hohen Anteil an erneuerbaren Rohstoffen. Das Unternehmen ist daher in einer starken Position, um die sich aus den globalen Konsumtrends und Nachhaltigkeitsanforderungen ergebenden Chancen zu nutzen. In den ersten neun Monaten 2019 erzielte SIG ein Kernumsatzwachstum zu konstanten Wechselkursen von 5,6% und eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 26,4%. Die Finanzziele für das laufende Jahr und die Mittelfrist bleiben unverändert. Mittelfristig erwartet das Unternehmen ein währungsbereinigtes Kernumsatzwachstum von 4-6% und eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von rund 29%. Es ist geplant, 50-60% des bereinigten Konzernergebnisses an die Aktionäre auszuschütten, und die Nettoverschuldung soll gegen das Zweifache des bereinigten EBITDA sinken. Rolf Stangl, CEO von SIG, sagte: "SIG stellt die Robustheit ihres Geschäftsmodells unter Beweis und zeigt ihre Fähigkeit, auf verschiedenen Wegen zu wachsen. Wir investieren in unser Geschäft und zielen gleichzeitig auf eine attraktive Rendite für die Aktionäre. Da wir von globalen Megatrends profitieren, sind wir in einer ausgezeichneten Position, um noch über viele Jahre wachsen zu können. Starke Kundenbeziehungen gestützt durch Innovationen, unsere einzigartige Technologie und unser Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit werden auch in Zukunft die Pfeiler unseres Erfolgs sein". Die heutigen Präsentationen sind ab 13.00 Uhr verfügbar unter https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/news-events/presentations. Kontakt für Investoren: Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508 Director Investor Relations SIG Combibloc Group AG Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz jennifer.gough@sig.biz Kontakt für Medien: Lemongrass Communications Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238 andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency Über SIG SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz. Disclaimer & cautionary statement The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such information. This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures, including core revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin less net capex margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow, cash conversion and net leverage ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media release. Refer to the section "Financial review" and the consolidated interim financial statements in the 2019 Interim Report for SIG's definitions of the above alternative performance measures not defined in IFRS and reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung: Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QXGXJXTSTH Dokumenttitel: SIG Capital Markets Day 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ende der Medienmitteilung --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG Laufengasse 18 8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall Schweiz Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11 Fax: +41 52 674 65 56 E-Mail: info@sig.biz Internet: www.sig.biz ISIN: CH0435377954 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 908791 Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 908791 12.11.2019 ISIN CH0435377954 AXC0059 2019-11-12/07:03