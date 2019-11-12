Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis supports Aruba Airport with terminal expansion

Amsterdam, 12 November, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it has been appointed by Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) to deliver contract management and technical supervision services for the terminal expansion of Aruba's Queen Beatrix International Airport (Aruba Airport).

Aruba Airport's Gateway 2030 project encompasses a redevelopment and expansion project at the airport. Aruba Airport is currently one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean Region, with 29 different airlines contributing in processing over 2.5 million passengers per year.

Arcadis will provide contract management and technical supervision for the development of a new pier and passenger gates. After completion of the works, Aruba Airport will be one of the largest and most efficient airports of the region.

Specifically, Arcadis is responsible for the contract management and technical supervision of all demolition works, the expansion and complete revamp of the existing check-in hall. Included in Arcadis' Scope of Work are a new immigrations and security hall plus a new retail and food & beverage (F&B) plaza. In addition, a new baggage hall including, a pier extension with three contact gates and external roads including paving will be supervised by Arcadis.

The project aims for a LEED Gold Certificate (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

"We are proud to be working under the program and project management of the AAA on this groundbreaking project," said Nick Hutchinson, Arcadis' Global Leader for Integrated Airport Solutions. "Arcadis has great expertise in the airport sector, working with some of the largest airports in the world. Our multi-national team that will work at Aruba Airport will consist of experts from Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East. We are convinced that the Gateway 2030 project will greatly benefit the people and economy of Aruba, as well as the comfort and travel efficiency of visitors."

"It's very exciting for Aruba Airport to be one step closer to the groundbreaking of the Gateway 2030 project. We are glad that Arcadis is going to support the accountable AAA project and program team whom are responsible for leading this ambitious extension of our airport facilities. Their ample experience in this field will be relied on to successfully complete the airport's expansion and modernization project," said AAA CEO Mr. Joost Meijs.

Queen Beatrix International Airport is an international airport located in Oranjestad , Aruba . It has flight services to the United States, several countries in the Caribbean , the northern coastal countries of South America, Canada, and some parts of Europe, notably the Netherlands .

