AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Announces Appointment of Mr. Thomas Centa as President of AMG Vanadium

Amsterdam, 12 November 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas Centa has been appointed President of AMG Vanadium. Mr. Centa has been with AMG Vanadium since May 2018, serving as Executive Vice President. Mr. Centa reports to Mr. Eric Jackson, AMG's Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Centa assumed this role following the retirement of Mr. Hoy E. Frakes, Jr., who served as AMG Vanadium's President for nearly 20 years. Mr. Frakes will remain with AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. providing oversight for the company's vanadium expansion projects in Zanesville, Ohio and the previously announced Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. joint venture.

Mr. Jackson said, "I want to thank Hoy for his leadership and commitment in making AMG Vanadium the global environmental leader in processing spent resid catalysts. We are also extremely pleased to have Tom lead the AMG Vanadium team as we expand on our global leadership position."

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

