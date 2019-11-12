IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 12% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2019

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (12 November 2019)- IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2019 results.

Highlights

Gross profit growth of 15% to EUR 457.3 million (+14% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 12% to EUR 175.7 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 10% to EUR 120.1 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 15% to EUR 2.26

30 August, acquisition of the food ingredients business of Matrix (Singapore and Malaysia) and 18 September acquisition of Monachem and Addpol, expanding IMCD's position in the Advanced Materials industry in India

Strengthening of pharma activities by signing agreements to acquire the shares of DCS Pharma AG (Switzerland) and 57% of the shares of Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "The first nine months resulted in an EBITA growth of 12% and a cash earnings per share growth of 15% versus the same period of last year. Both the Americas and Asia-Pacific performed satisfactorily whereas EMEA 's results were disappointing (EBITA -2%) caused by lower demand. Despite this, we are confident that we will continue to achieve our medium term targets on organic growth and we are positive about the acquisitions we have completed so far (Monachem and Matrix) and those we expect to complete this year (DCS, Switzerland and Whawon, South Korea)."

