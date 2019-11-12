Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2019 Results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 10.3 million (USD 10.4 million in Q2), EBITDA USD 2.6 million (USD 2.5 million in Q2) and net loss of USD 0.9 million (USD 0.4 million loss in Q2).

Revenue efficiency was 96.2% during the quarter (90.5 % in Q2).

Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter (95.9% in Q2).

Contract utilisation was 50.0% during the quarter, (50 % in Q2).

Contract backlog at the end of Q3 was approximately USD 7.0 million (approximately USD 14.3 million Q2).

Please see attached for the Q3 2019 report.

