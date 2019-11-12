Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2019

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
08:05 Uhr
1,780 Euro
+0,120
+7,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,725
1,865
08:10
12.11.2019 | 07:05
(106 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2019 Results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 10.3 million (USD 10.4 million in Q2), EBITDA USD 2.6 million (USD 2.5 million in Q2) and net loss of USD 0.9 million (USD 0.4 million loss in Q2).

Revenue efficiency was 96.2% during the quarter (90.5 % in Q2).

Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter (95.9% in Q2).

Contract utilisation was 50.0% during the quarter, (50 % in Q2).

Contract backlog at the end of Q3 was approximately USD 7.0 million (approximately USD 14.3 million Q2).

Please see attached for the Q3 2019 report.

A quarterly presentation will be held today, 12 November 2019, at 10:30 CEST in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway.

A conference call will be held today, on 12 November 2019, at 14:00 UK time(go to "Press Releases") prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this linkto register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=tR6daGBSYOp39WLqoMrgxbsFLA4T8EF8vkrQr7n34mE=
Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 12 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q3 2019 report Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0e135ad-b7be-4b13-a99a-b4bdbe82b347)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)