VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2019 revenues: EUR96.5m (+11%), outperforming annual target

12 November 2019. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its revenues for the 2018-2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019).

Invoiced revenues amounted to €96.5 million, up 11% like-for-like versus the previous financial year. This performance exceeds Vente-Unique.com's annual target of €95 million and allows the company to post double-digit growth for the eighth year in a row.

Q4 2018-2019 revenues amounted to €25.2 million (July to September 2019), implying a 13% increase in invoiced revenues versus Q4 2017-2018.

Growth in all regions

IFRS (€000) 2017-2018 2018-2019 Change France 54,403 56,287 +3% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 21,060 25,015 +19% Southern Europe[2] 11,733 15,154 +29% Total 87,196 96,457 +11%

In France (€56.3 million), Vente-Unique.com recorded 3% revenue growth, slightly better than the trend of the furniture market (+1.6% over the 12-month period at the end of August 2019).

Northern and Eastern Europe (€25.0 million) posted spectacular quarterly growth throughout the year (Q1 up 10%, Q2 up 17%, Q3 up 23% and Q4 up 27%). The region posted 19% year-on-year revenue growth.

Southern Europe (€15.2 million) recorded the strongest growth rate with revenues up 29%, thereby contributing to the increase in the international share of consolidated revenues to 42% (up 4 percentage points year-on-year).

Expected improvement in earnings

On the basis of these results, Vente-Unique.com confirms to see an improvement in EBITDA and underlying EBIT for the year ended, despite the marketing and transport expenditure required to boost international expansion and the costs of extending its logistics platform.

In order to maintain its profitable growth potential, in early July Vente-Unique.com opened a new storage area of over 24,000 m² at its European logistics platform in Amblainville, in the Oise region, which made it possible to eliminate the overflow warehouses.

Total warehouse area in Amblainville was thus increased from 27,000 m² to 51,000 m². This additional capacity, now fully operational, will sustain growth throughout the 2019-2020 financial year and over the medium term.

Next release: FY 2018-2019 earnings,

Monday 13 January 2020 before start of trading

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96 million, up 11%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF