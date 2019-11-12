Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: capital markets day presentation

Today, 12 November, Arion Bank will be hosting its Capital Markets Day in London. The conference is led by Benedikt Gíslason, CEO, along with members of the management team. Please find attached the presentation for the event.

Arion Bank will also be hosting the event in Iceland on 14 November at the Bank's headquarters in Reykjavik.

For further information please contact Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760

Attachment