Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
12.11.2019 | 08:08
(105 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at the Investival Showcase

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, announces that it will be presenting at the Annual Investival Showcase to be held on November 19, 2019 at Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 19 at 2:45 p.m., with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The Investival Showcase (https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase) continues its exclusive partnership with global investment bank Jefferies, with the showcase co-located with the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. The Investival Showcase directly connects life sciences corporates with global capital. It offers the opportunity for a greater proportion of private and smaller cap public companies to be a part of the biggest week in European life sciences investment. It provides the opportunity to pitch, profile and connect with investment partners brought together in London by both LSX, and Jefferies.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

www.hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey

US Media enquiries

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249

Lowell Goodman

lowell@corbomitecomms.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566202/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Presentation-at-the-Investival-Showcase


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE