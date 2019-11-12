AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES (PRIC) AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2019 / 07:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable (the « Company ») NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 4, 2019 The Board decides to distribute the Annual Dividends to holder of distribution shares AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) according to the following calendar: · Record date: November 26, 2019 · Ex date: November 27, 2019 · Payment date: November 29, 2019 The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. ETF ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share Distributable Name UK code code date class amount per curre Share ncy AMUNDI LU1931975079 BJJZ279 PRIC 29/11/2019 EUR 0,21 PRIME EURO CORPORA TES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) The Board of Directors ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PRIC LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 28305 EQS News ID: 908881 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)