Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NE0F ISIN: AU000000DXS1 Ticker-Symbol: 0DPS 
Frankfurt
12.11.19
08:00 Uhr
7,206 Euro
+0,102
+1,44 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,191
7,411
09:55
7,201
7,404
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXUS7,206+1,44 %