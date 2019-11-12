The UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards laud customer experience excellence and innovation leaders in award ceremony

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), has announced that its client and partner, Virgin Money UK, has been awarded the Silver Award in the UK Customer Experience Awards. The awards are one of the industry's highest esteemed CX events, celebrating and recognising organisations that provide innovative customer experiences.

At the award ceremony, Virgin Money UK-one of the largest banks in the UK-was celebrated for its excellence in the "Customers at the Heart of Everything-Initiative" category for its CX programme, CX Success, in partnership with InMoment.

Virgin Money UK CX Success programme is an initiative to create a company-wide culture of customer obsession, delighting customers and colleagues in every interaction. Through the innovation of a best-in-class CX governance framework, Virgin Money focused on driving CX insights into action, the CX Success programme was prepared for a technology partner that could help equip and empower colleagues.

Through a highly selective process, Virgin Money UK chose to partner with InMoment, an established leader in experience intelligence, to assist in carrying out its CX strategy. InMoment's platform arms approximately 300 colleagues with real-time feedback each day, giving the organisation the visibility it needs to act on customer feedback. By building mutually beneficial relationships with customers, colleagues are motivated to deliver exceptional experiences within every interaction, increasing customer engagement and closeness.

The results of the programme have touched every aspect of the company. Relationship NPS doubled year-on-year, and Transactional NPS levels likewise grew by 30 percent. Through CX Success, Virgin Money UK was able to receive more customer response rates at an increase of 13 percent, while experiencing a reduction of monthly complaints by 27 percent.

"In developing a CX programme that fit all the needs we prioritized as an organisation, we knew we needed a technology partner who could provide the intelligence necessary to create lasting impressions with our customers," said Yvan Goupil, Head of Customer and Marketing Insight at Virgin Money. "Choosing InMoment as our sole technology provider has allowed us to gather and leverage the experience intelligence necessary to truly become customer-obsessed and facilitate a smooth integration of Virgin Money with Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and the digital brand B."

"Time and time again, Virgin Money has proven itself to be a truly customer-centric organisation, solidified by its receiving the Silver Award in this year's prestigious UK CX Awards," said Simon Fraser, VP, Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment. "Working with the team at Virgin Money is always a great experience, and we are honored to be their technology partner, providing them with the intelligence needed to create lasting impressions on its customers while benefiting the bottom line."

Virgin Money will be speaking with InMoment at Forrester's CX Europe 2019 event on 14 November. CX Europe will take place on 14 and 15 November in London, bringing together some of the greatest leaders, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers in CX. Learn more about the event here.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment's approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.

About Virgin Money

Virgin Money is the new disruptive force in UK banking. Bringing together the combined history and expertise of Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, the digital brand B and Virgin Money, we are the only bank outside the 'Big 5' that boasts a genuine full-service personal and business banking capability.

We serve 6.4 million customers across the UK through a digital-first approach that offers leading online and mobile services, supported by telephone and branch banking, including a national network of branches and business banking centres.

We are structured around three divisions personal, mortgages and business offering a full range of products and services for consumers and small and medium sized businesses, delivered through our leading technology platform to deliver a consistently world class experience for customers.

Our ambition is clear to make Virgin Money a new force in consumer and business banking that will disrupt the status quo.

