Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD8K ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 Ticker-Symbol: 42YA 
Stuttgart
12.11.19
08:00 Uhr
1,642 Euro
-0,021
-1,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,669
1,748
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGIN MONEY
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC1,642-1,26 %