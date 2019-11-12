Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Significant Advance as Weekend's Northern Lights Organics Farm Granted Industrial Hemp Licence

Health Canada Industrial Hemp Licence Paves the Way to the 2020 Growing Season for Canada's Largest Outdoor Certified Organic Hemp Farm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that the Company's majority owned Northern Lights Organics farm in Fort St. James, British Columbia has been granted the Industrial Hemp Licence, from Health Canada, required to cultivate and sell industrial hemp.

"Northern Lights Organics is advancing ahead of schedule, combined with the previously announced Certified Organic Certification, the Health Canada Industrial Hemp License puts the Company on the fast track to drive significant results in the 2020 growing season," said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO.

"We have all the pieces in place for the 2020 growing season, this licence is a significant milestone advancing our operational plan to produce and market Certified Organic Hemp derived CBD," said Mr. Art Halleran, President of Northern Lights Organics.

Highlights:

Health Canada grants Industrial Hemp License allowing Northern Lights Organics to cultivate and sell its industrial hemp crop

The licence is issued in accordance with the Cannabis Act and the Industrial Hemp Regulations

and the Hemp grown on the farm will carry the coveted Certified Organic designation, as previously announced

Certified Organic Hemp derived CBD allows for premium pricing and margins

"The Northern Lights Organics farm presents the Canadian marketplace with a unique offering, and our goal is to make it the leader in best practices for outdoor certified organic hemp cultivation and overall product quality," added Mr. Backus. "Art and our team have done tremendous work to assure all of the licencing and certification milestones have been achieved in a timely manner so that we are in an ideal position to take full advantage of the 2020 growing season as planned."

The scale of the Northern Lights Organics property combined with the Industrial Hemp Licence, and the Certified Organic Certification have combined to highlight the vast potential output of premium product, which will serve to differentiate Weekend's position in the Cannabis industry.

"We are committed to a disciplined approach to building long-term, sustainable revenue streams in both the USA and Canada, Northern Lights Organics is a central focus for the Company and one we see as a major driver of shareholder value going forward," added Mr. Backus.

