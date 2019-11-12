u-blox AG: u-blox and Interdigital sign new license agreement and dismiss litigation

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTCPINK:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, and InterDigital Group (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, entered into an agreement on 1 November 2019 that includes a license covering all u-blox cellular modules. As a result, all litigation matters between the two companies have been dismissed.

In January of 2019, u-blox had filed a lawsuit against InterDigital Group asking the United States Federal Court in San Diego, California, to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) royalty rates for patents licensed by InterDigital Group.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)", said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers by reducing their risk of litigation and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we create value for our customers."

