Greggs' trading update for the first six weeks of Q419 highlights an improvement in sales growth. Like-for-like (l-f-l) sales growth of 8.3% follows 7.4% in Q319 and is against a tougher comparative, allaying fears about Greggs' sales momentum. We upgrade our l-f-l sales forecast for FY19 by 70bp to 8.6% growth, which feeds through to PBT forecasts increasing by 4.6% in FY19 and 2.8% in FY20. Our DCF-based valuation increases to 2,091p.

