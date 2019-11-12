Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860465 ISIN: US8168501018 Ticker-Symbol: SM2 
Tradegate
07.11.19
18:39 Uhr
49,000 Euro
+0,600
+1,24 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMTECH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,200
48,400
10:06
48,200
48,400
08:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMTECH
SEMTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMTECH CORPORATION49,000+1,24 %