Manny Pacquiao's Token Set for GCOX Exchange IEO

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / The cryptocurrency launched by renowned boxing champion Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao will be available for purchase via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on GCOX exchange from November 12.

PAC - as the token is known - functions like a regular digitally tradable token, with a floating value secured by a decentralized ledger. Uniquely, it entitles holders to interact with the fighter via social media or purchase fan-friendly experiences.

Pacquiao, who juggles a storied boxing career with Congressman duties in his native Philippines, announced details of the venture at a concert in Manila in September.

While celebrities have endorsed or invested in cryptocurrency projects in the past, the PAC token is the first example of a celebrity-fronted digital currency. It is the latest entrepreneurial venture by the boxer, who conquered Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight to win a major title last July.

Headquartered in Singapore, GCOX - Global Crypto Offering Exchange - helps celebrities like Pacquiao tokenize their popularity, giving fans the opportunity to interact with their heroes and access bespoke merchandise in the process.

GCOX has made impressive headway since launching last year, with A-list investors including tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, R&B artist Jason Derulo, and ex-England and Real Madrid footballer Michael Owen. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, is also involved in the venture.

GCOX CEO, Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, said: "We are thrilled to announce details of the forthcoming IEO. Manny Pacquiao is a great ambassador, a man from humble beginnings who not only rose to the summit of his profession but became a Congressman committed to tackling poverty in his homeland.

"The PAC token is the first asset to combine blockchain technology with fan culture, and given the devotion of Manny's supporters - not just in Asia but throughout the world - we are confident that the newly-issued tokens will be a success."

