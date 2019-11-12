Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2019

Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heilongjiang launches winter tourism roadshow in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heilongjiang Province in northeast China held a winter tourism promotion on Sunday in Beijing, marking that a roadshow of the province's winter tourism was launched.

Zhang Lina, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Department, introduces Heilongjiang's winter tourism at the event.

Zhang Lina, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Department, introduced the romantic winter scenery, comfortable resorts and exciting tourist products in the province and sent friendly and sincere invitations to the attending guests as well as Chinese and foreign travel enthusiasts.

At the event, celebrities played the role as hosts of Heilongjiang to recommend entertainment activities, food, tourist attractions and travelling routes. Based on tourists' demand for experiencing the travel destinations, the event recommended a variety of options for better experience.

Skating dance show at the promotion event.

VR technology was also applied to let the guests experience winter sports and view winter scenery in 13 cities in the province and local food were also presented.

It's learned that the event officially unveiled the curtain of Heilongjiang's roadshow for this season's winter tourism promotion, and it will continue to promote its winter tourism products in cities of Shanghai and Guangzhou in mid and late November.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309307.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027287/Heilongjiang_winter_tourism_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027288/Heilongjiang_winter_tourism_2.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire