The "Europe Laboratory Filtration Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European laboratory filtration market is set to grow in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 5.53% in the forecast years between 2019 and 2027. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and countries in rest of Europe together comprise the market for laboratory filtration in the European region.

The government of Germany provides infrastructural support for both domestic and foreign multinational companies for setting up new manufacturing centers or expanding the existing R&D sites. Pharmaceutical companies in the country have numerous advantages, owing to their proximity to leading device equipment manufacturers, which results in streamlined production and shorter downtimes.

Considering the exceptionally high level of research, production, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, Germany is the best international location for the companies in the pharma sector. Moreover, the country houses internationally known scientists of repute, excellent facilities for research and the biggest brands in the pharmaceutical market, which make it a unique business location.

The population growth has led to heightened demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, considerable advancements in medical biotechnology research are providing an impetus to the pharmaceutical industry, which, in turn, boost the country's market for laboratory filtration.

Competitive Outlook

GE Healthcare, Macherey-Nagel, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation and Pall Corporation are the distinguished names in the laboratory filtration market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Europe Laboratory Filtration Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Filtration Media Has the Highest Contribution in the Product Category

2.2.2. Nanofiltration is the Fastest-Growing Technology During the Forecast Period

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Introduction of Products with Advanced Technology

2.6.2. Application of Laboratory Filtration in the Food Beverage Industry

2.6.3. Growth in the Usage of Filtration in Clinical Laboratories

2.6.4. Growing Research Activities in the Biopharmaceutical Sector

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Low Availability of Specialized, Skilled and Trained Professionals

2.7.2. High Initial Investment

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Rising Demand for Filtration Equipment

2.8.2. Increase in the Preference for Membrane Filtration Technology

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Time-Consuming Filter Validation Regulations

2.9.2. Stagnation in Innovation

2.9.3. Less Differentiation Amongst the Products

2.9.4. High Import Duties

3. Laboratory Filtration Market Outlook by Product

3.1. Filtration Media

3.1.1. Membrane Filters

3.1.2. Filter Papers

3.1.3. Syringe Filters

3.1.4. Syringeless Filters

3.1.5. Capsule Filters

3.1.6. Filtration Microplates

3.1.7. Other Filtration Media

3.2. Filtration Assemblies

3.2.1. Ultrafiltration Assemblies

3.2.2. Microfiltration

3.2.3. Vacuum Filtration

3.2.4. Reverse Osmosis

3.2.5. Other Filtration Assemblies

3.3. Filtration Accessories

3.3.1. Filter Holders Media

3.3.2. Filter Dispensers

3.3.3. Filter Flasks

3.3.4. Cartridge Filters

3.3.5. Filter Funnel

3.3.6. Filter Housings

3.3.7. Filter Seals

3.3.8. Vacuum Pumps

3.3.9. Other Accessories

4. Laboratory Filtration Market Outlook by Technology

4.1. Microfiltration

4.2. Nanofiltration

4.3. Vacuum Filtration

4.4. Ultrafiltration

4.5. Reverse Osmosis Technology

4.6. Other Technologies

5. Laboratory Filtration Market Europe

5.1. The United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Spain

5.5. Italy

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Sartorius Group

6.2. GE Healthcare

6.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.4. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

6.5. Macherey-Nagel

6.6. Cantel Medical Corporation

6.7. 3M Company

6.8. Pall Corporation

6.9. Merck Millipore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux807n

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005510/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900