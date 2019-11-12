Parent company FlixMobility plans to test hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Europe.From pv magazine Spain. Germany's FlixMobility, parent company of coach firm FlixBus, is working with electromobility business Freudenberg Sealing Technologies to test hydrogen fuel cell buses on long-distance journeys. Flixbus said it has already begun talks with bus manufacturers about the introduction of hydrogen models. "After being the first to successfully launch three fully electric buses, we now want to develop the first long-distance buses powered by fuel cells, along with Freudenberg technology, to mark ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...