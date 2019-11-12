Expansion driven by increasing demand throughout the European Market

HighRadius Corporation, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced the opening of their Amsterdam office in the Netherlands to accelerate growth in EMEA. In just three years after opening its London office, HighRadius has achieved exceptional customer growth in Europe registering a 400% increase in bookings. The Amsterdam office would continue to fuel and amplify the growth of business in the region.

"Automating order-to-cash and treasury management is a problem that transcends borders," said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius. "Building on the recent addition of Jon Keating as our General Manager for EMEA, we continue to invest aggressively in the European market with the opening of our Amsterdam office."

The Amsterdam office, located in the South Amsterdam business center, enables HighRadius to further support the needs of the Benelux and continental Europe market. The office will be staffed with local experts across all customer-facing functions including sales, marketing, consulting and customer success team.

