Company to provide update on status of ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in eosinophilic asthma
Knopp Biosciences LLC, a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases of high unmet need, today announced that management will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference to be held in New York, NY on December 3-5.
Michael Bozik, M.D., President and CEO of Knopp Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time.
ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC
Knopp Biosciences is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases of high unmet need. In addition to developing oral dexpramipexole for eosinophil-associated diseases, Knopp's preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule treatments for KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy, non-opioid treatments for pain, and other CNS hyperexcitability disorders. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.
