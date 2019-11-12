Technavio has been monitoring the global fox nuts market and the market is poised to grow by USD 72.5 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

global fox nuts market 2019-2023.

Fox Nuts Market Analysis Report by Product (Inorganic fox nuts and Organic fox nuts), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the health benefits of fox nuts. In addition, the presence of many untapped markets is anticipated to further boost the growth of the fox nuts market.

The demand for fox nuts is on the rise due to the increasing consumer preference for healthy and natural food products. Fox nuts are gluten-free, rich in calcium, carbohydrates and protein, and especially beneficial for people with high blood pressure and diabetes. Fox nuts also helps fight against chronic inflammation, aging, and stress in the body. Thus, such health benefits of fox nuts are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Fox Nuts Market Companies:

K.K. Products

K.K. Products is headquartered in India and owns and operates businesses under the segment, Makhana. Some of the products offered by the company includes Raja Sahab Makhana, Rajdhani Makhana, Chhappan Bhog Makhana, and others under brand names such as Radhe, Rajdhani, Raja Sahab, and others.

Manju Makhana

Manju Makhana is headquartered in India and offers products under the segment: Phool makhana. The company also offers products under the brand names Neha, Fire, Bunty aur Bubbly, and others.

Maruti Makhana

Maruti Makhana is headquartered in India and has business operations under the product segment: Makhana. The company also offers products under the brand names Hari Om, Amrit, M P Gold, and others.

Sattviko

Sattviko is headquartered in India and offers products through the following product segments: Makhana, Raisins, and Healthy snacks. The company offers fox nuts under the brand name, Sattviko. The company also offers makhana in various flavors such as pudhina and peri peri.

Shakti Shudha

Shakti Shudha is headquartered in India and offers products through the product segment: Makhana. The company offers various makhana products such as Makhana Nutrimak, Makhana Pop, Makhana Natural, and others under the brand name, Shakti Shudha.

Fox Nuts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Inorganic fox nuts

Organic fox nuts

Fox Nuts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

