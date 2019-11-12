10 Life Sciences Companies Switch to ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance from Competing Safety Systems

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the visionary technology provider of automated solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that ten life sciences companies have switched to its industry-leading LifeSphere MultiVigilance drug safety system within the past 12 months. LifeSphere MultiVigilance is a next-generation, end-to-end safety system that has been developed in close partnership with industry leaders, including the FDA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva and AbbVie, among others. The announcement of 10 new customers switching from their incumbent safety system vendors to LifeSphere MultiVigilance is representative of the strong momentum ArisGlobal has generated, thanks to a record year in 2018 and continued growth in 2019.

ArisGlobal's focus on reducing the pains associated with switching to a new safety system has enabled the company's success, as investments in technology and professional services expertise have paid dividends in streamlining data migrations, standardizing implementations and scaling organizational change management. Through its productized solutions like the Organizational Readiness offering, ArisGlobal has demonstrated the ability to reduce the risk associated with switching from legacy technology to LifeSphere's proven multi-tenant cloud platform.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome our new customers to the ArisGlobal family," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "That we've seen such success migrating new customers to our platform shows the market is responding well to the innovations we're deploying in our LifeSphere MultiVigilance safety system. We understand that many customers on legacy technology from the larger incumbents are now looking for automation, an enhanced user experience and cloud technology that makes upgrades painless. We're encouraged by the response that we've seen."

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10 is the industry's only next-generation safety system with production-ready automation and is the chosen safety database of the FDA.

