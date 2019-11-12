Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. ET; and

The Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2019 at 7:20 a.m. GMT.

Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Concert's website for two weeks following the presentations.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company's approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005126/en/

Contacts:

Justine Koenigsberg

(781) 674-5284

ir@concertpharma.com