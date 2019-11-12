Ananda Developments Plc - Appointment of Special Adviser

12 November 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISER AND UPDATE ON LICENCE APPLICATION

The directors of Ananda are pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Appointment of Special Adviser to DJT Plants Limited

DJT Plants Limited ("DJT Plants" or "DJT") has appointed Peter French of Gold Command Limited as a special adviser to DJT Plants, with a mandate to advise DJT on its activities in relation to its application to the Home Office Drugs and Firearms Licencing Unit (DFLU) for a licence to cultivate >0.2% THC cannabis.

The Board of DJT believes that Mr French's appointment provides a level of oversight and diligence with respect to security in light of the potential for criminal activity, which is a risk for cannabis growing operations at scale.

Mr French is a veteran of 32 years in the British Police Service, who spent a large part of his career investigating serious drug related organised crime. He received nine commendations and was also awarded a Winston Churchill Fellowship to examine ways to reduce drug related crime in the UK, with some of his proposals being implemented by the British Government.

Peter has a Master's degree in Social Sciences from Exeter University. He is also a Fellow at the Security Institute and a Senior Visiting Fellow to the American University in Washington D.C. He lectures extensively on ways to combat Drug Related Crime. Peter has also served as a police adviser to a UK based Drug and Alcohol charity, later becoming a Trustee and then a Patron.

Update on DJT'S Licence Application

DJT has received notification from the DFLU that it has appointed a case officer to assess its application to grow >0.2% THC cannabis. The next step in the process will be organising a site visit for the case officer to the proposed location of DJT's growing operations.

DJT is a wholly owned subsidiary of DJT Group Limited, a joint venture company owned as to 50% by Ananda (through its subsidiary Tiamat Agriculture Limited) and 50% by Anglia Salads Limited.

