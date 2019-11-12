Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.63p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---